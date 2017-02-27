Update: Missing Plane Found, Stopped in Page Before Tragedy

The Cessna 172 flying from Phoenix to Salt Lake City Saturday was found late Monday morning northwest of Panguitch, Utah. There were no survivors. The pilot and his two young children, ages eight and three, were all killed.

Unfortunately, this tragic crash has a Page connection.

The pilot is identified as Randall “Randy” Wells of Sandy, Utah. He and his children flew from Salt Lake City to attend a wedding in Phoenix on Saturday. They stopped to refuel in Page, both on the way to Phoenix, and on the way back Saturday night.

According to personnel at Page Municipal Airport, Wells appeared to be tired on Saturday evening, and was, reportedly, offered a place to stay in Page for the night and continue his return flight Sunday morning.

Reports indicate he turned the offer down.

Five Utah counties had emergency personnel searching for the missing plane yesterday and today. The remains of the plane were found at 11 A.M. Monday, sadly, with no survivors. The last ping from Mr. Wells’ cell phone had been at Panguitch at 11 P.M. Saturday.

No cause for the crash has been determined. The investigation by the NTSB is just underway.

Search Continues for Missing Plane – 2/27/17 9:00 a.m.

Five counties in Utah had emergency crews searching for a plane that disappeared from radar Sunday morning near Panguitch. The small plane was piloted by a man from Sandy, Utah, with his two children, aged eight and three.

Randall Wells was flying from Phoenix to Salt Lake City after attending a wedding. His cell phone last pinged near Panguitch. The Utah Department of Public Safety and the Air Force were assisting in the search of a wide area.

Mr. Wells is a bishop with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The plane contained emergency locater equipment on board, according to reports. Crews from New Mexico were expected to join the search Monday, unless the situation had been resolved by then.