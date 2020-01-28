UPDATE: Public health officials continue to monitor novel Coronavirus

Public health officials continue to monitor novel Coronavirus

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in collaboration with state and local health officials, continues to monitor an outbreak of the novel (new) coronavirus (2019-nCoV), a respiratory illness originating in Wuhan, China. Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) are working closely with partner organizations to coordinate surveillance and public health messaging regarding the virus.

Over 4000 conﬁrmed cases of 2019-nCoV have been reported in China. Currently, five cases have been identified in the United States with one case recently reported in Maricopa County, Arizona. The confirmed Arizona case is in a person who recently returned from Wuhan, China. This individual is currently being monitored under isolation to prevent the possible spread of illness.

According to public health officials, the immediate risk of 2019-nCoV infection to the general public is believed to be low for individuals who have not traveled to Wuhan, China or have not been in close contact with someone who is under evaluation for 2019-nCoV infection.

The CDC recommends individuals who have traveled to Wuhan, China, or have come into close contact with someone who has recently traveled there and is experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness, should seek medical care right away. Before going to a doctor’s office or emergency room, call ahead to tell them about recent travel and symptoms. Symptoms of 2019-nCoV may include fever, cough and shortness of breath consistent with pneumonia or other respiratory illness. The severity of the 2019-nCoV is still not fully clear. Reported illnesses have ranged from infected people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent 2019-nCoV infection. As a reminder, CCHHS recommends actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Get a seasonal flu shot

Wash hands frequently.

Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

Cover your mouth with your upper sleeve or with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

Stay home when you are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Guidance for travelers is available at https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/watch/novel-coronavirus-china. More information about 2019-nCoV is available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.