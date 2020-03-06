Update on the COVID-19 from the Coconino County Health and Human Services Department

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19 infection. As a reminder, CCHHS

recommends actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

• Get a seasonal flu shot

• Wash hands frequently.

• Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth.

• Avoid contact with people who are sick.

• Cover your mouth with your upper sleeve or with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Additional preparedness information from the CDC can be found at:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/home/get-your-household-ready-forCOVID-19.html

Please go to www.coconino.az.gov/covid19 for more information.

County Health prepares for COVID-19

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is continuing to

prepare for the potential spread of the COVID-19 illness with state and federal partners as well

as local healthcare providers.

Health officials are communicating with a wide array of partners to explain processes regarding

testing and identifying people who could potentially be infected with the virus. A person will

be considered for testing if they are experiencing respiratory symptoms and have one of three

variables; contact with someone who was tested positive, traveled to China or other areas

experiencing community spread of the virus or respiratory testing has not identified a known

illness. COVID-19 testing is conducted at the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory.

People with travel history to impacted areas that may have increased their likelihood for

contracting the virus and are not displaying symptoms are under self-monitoring with guidance

from the health department. Currently, there are less than ten people in the County who are in

the self-monitoring status. There are currently no confirmed cases in Coconino County.

“Our team is working to educate our partners, including health care providers, about guidelines

and processes, testing procedures and criteria for monitoring or isolation,” said CCHHS Chief

Health Officer Thomas Pristow. “With the current spread of this virus, there is the possibility

for an eventual confirmed case in northern Arizona. We encourage the public to stay calm and

do their best to prevent respiratory illness. The County is also taking steps to prepare for the

potential spread of the virus in northern Arizona and communicating with the public on how to

keep safe.”

According to national public health officials, the immediate risk of COVID-19 infection to

individuals in the United States is still believed to be low. However, current global

circumstances suggest it is likely that this virus will continue to spread. As community spread is

detected in more countries and cases are identified in the United States, the need for local

preparedness is emphasized.

While much of the details of the virus are still unknown, the CDC is reporting a relatively low

fatality rate compared to previous coronavirus outbreaks. Symptoms of COVID-19 may include

fever, cough and shortness of breath consistent with pneumonia or other respiratory illness.

Individuals who are experiencing symptoms and have traveled to an area where COVID-19 is

circulating or have had close contact with a person with confirmed COVID-19, should contact

their health care provider prior to visiting a health care facility.

