Update on NGS

Tomorrow is June 1st, meaning that the Salt River Project and the other Navajo Generating Station owners have exactly one month in order to receive a decision from the Navajo Nation on the all-important lease agreement.

Four committees will argue the finer points of the new lease agreement before it goes to the full Council, where two-thirds of the delegates have to say “Yes” in order for the agreement to pass.

The sticking point will be if any of the four committees, or even the full Council, decide they want some changes in the agreement. Then SRP and the other owners would have to consider those changes. They’ve already approved the lease agreement, but as is; not with any possible changes.

The thirty (or so) Million dollars that is brought into the Navajo Nation by NGS represents about one-third of the all the money that comes in. So the entire situation is extremely serious.

Within a press release from Window Rock came the following quote from the Council’s Speaker, LoRenzo Bates: “There are many moving pieces that need to be considered and factored into the situation that NGS is in.”

If the lease agreement, which took weeks to complete, is not approved by the Navajo Nation, the power plant will cease operations this summer, leaving close to a thousand people without a job. That’s because the lease agreement that currently stands says SRP must remove any remnants of NGS by the end of 2019.

However, if the new lease agreement is approved, then the plant will stay in operation at least until the end of 2019. By that time new owners could be found, or some other changes in the NGS landscape could occur that would keep it operating until who knows when.

Or the dismantlement would begin at the end of 2019.