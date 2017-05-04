News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

UPDATE: Names of Victims in Williams Double Homicide Released

May 04
11:45 2017
On Tuesday, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a double homicide in Red Lake, located near Williams.

The Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the crime scene after a neighbor called in saying he had found his neighbor dead. Once on the scene, it was discovered that there were two deceased adults in the residence.

The victims, who were the owners of the home, have been identified as 67-year-old Michael Dimuria and his wife, 64-year-old Nora Dimuria.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office and a team from the Arizona Department of Public Safety are continuing to work with crime scene technicians while processing the scene.

The Dimuria’s white 2006 Jeep Liberty was also discovered missing from the home. The four-door SUV with an Arizona license plate of 123-VDL is being sought by the Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to remain vigilant in keeping an eye out for the vehicle.

