UPDATE: DOT Goes to Bat for Page EAS

City of Page still without air transport service, one week from the day Great Lakes Airlines pulled out of both Page and Prescott without advance warning, leaving passengers with tickets after their midnight deadline to call the Wyoming main office for a refund. Page City Council appealing to US Dept of Transportation who governs over carriers provided to towns through the Essential Air Service program, which means DOT enforces the eligibility requirements and determines the level of service required at eligible communities. Page is one of 159 communities in the United States, receiving subsidized service under EAS. The Department of Transportation has already begun to take action issuing an Emergency Request for Proposals for Replacement Service from our city leaders. Once those are received, DOT has said they will review and provide the City Council the opportunity for input before making a decision.

As well, last Wednesday, DOT issued an order to Great Lakes Aviation prohibiting termination of service ordering them to continue Essential Air Service (EAS). At this point Great Lakes has not done that.

Lake Powell Life News knows how important this story is to you and to our community and we will continue to follow it as it develops.