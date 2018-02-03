Federal Charges Filed Against Ammo Dealer

New information this week revealed Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock purchased rounds from Mesa ammunitions dealer Douglas Haig. He now faces federal charges of conspiracy in connection to October’s massacre in Las Vegas for allegedly selling armor-piercing ammunition to shooter Stephen Paddock. 58 people were killed and hundreds of others injured as a result while attending a country-music festival. Haig reportedly sold ammunition at gun shows and manufactured ammunition in a backyard workshop.

