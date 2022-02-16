News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Upcoming COVID-19 Vaccination Events

February 16
12:21 2022
There will be two upcoming COVID-19 vaccination events in Page. The first vaccination event is for individuals with developmental disabilities, as well as their families and caregivers. It will be this Saturday, February 19th from 10am to 2pm at the Page High School CAB. Organizers of the vaccination event are asking for pre-registration, by going to rrtesting.app/AZVaccine. They will accommodate walk-ins as they are able, and they will have Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson shots available as well as booster doses.

The second COVID vaccination event will be the following Saturday, February 26th, with shots available for anyone ages 5 and up. It will also take place at the Page High School CAB from 10am until 2pm. All shots are available, including first and second doses, as well as booster shots.

covidcovid-19j&jjohnson and johnsonmodernapfizervaccinationvaccine

