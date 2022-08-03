Upcoming Community Meeting August 10th

There will be a community meeting on Wednesday, August 10th from 4-5pm at City Council Chambers in Page City Hall, located at 697 Vista Avenue.

The purpose of the meeting is to present citizens with information about Page’s 2040 General Plan, which will become available for public comment in September of this year.

This meeting will allow citizens to share their input and learn about the final part of the process of creating a General Plan.

Citizens will be able to review and comment on the Community’s Vision statement, and the Future Land Use Map.

This is the third community meeting that has been held regarding Page’s 2040 plan.

For more information, you can visit the project’s website at page2040generalplan.org.