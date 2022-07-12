Upcoming Area Blood Drives; Blood Urgently Needed

There are some upcoming blood drives open to the public in the area.

On Tuesday, July 19th from 9am – 2pm there will be a blood drive at Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation.

There will also be a blood drive in Page on Saturday, July 23rd from 9am to 2pm. That drive will take place at the Page Elks Lodge at 806 Aqua Avenue.

Nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant is encouraging all eligible blood donors to make an appointment to help relieve a critical blood shortage across the nation.

All blood types are critically needed, especially type O blood.

To schedule your appointment you can visit vitalant.org.