Unpleasantly Hot Through the Weekend & Into Next Week
August 14
04:09 2020
The National Weather Service
Very Very warm weather continues in our forecast into next week!
(Click on images to enlarge)
Key Points:
Friday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 103. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Tonight
Saturday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 105. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Sunday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 106. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Monday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 104. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.