Unpleasantly Hot Through the Weekend & Into Next Week

August 14
04:09 2020
The National Weather Service

Very Very warm weather continues in our forecast into next week!
Key Points: 
  • The Excessive Heat warning has been expanded to now include Glen and Marble Canyons below 4500 feet and Northern Gila County below 5000 feet.  
  • For all areas in the Excessive Heat Warning, it starts at 11 am mst Friday and now ends at 8 pm Wednesday versus 8 PM Monday.   

 

Friday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 103. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 72. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Saturday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 105. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Sunday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 106. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Monday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 104. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
