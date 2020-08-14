Unpleasantly Hot Through the Weekend & Into Next Week

The National Weather Service

Very Very warm weather continues in our forecast into next week!

Key Points:

The Excessive Heat warning has been expanded to now include Glen and Marble Canyons below 4500 feet and Northern Gila County below 5000 feet.

For all areas in the Excessive Heat Warning, it starts at 11 am mst Friday and now ends at 8 pm Wednesday versus 8 PM Monday.

Friday Sunny and hot, with a high near 103. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 72. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Saturday Sunny and hot, with a high near 105. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday Sunny and hot, with a high near 106. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.