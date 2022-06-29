University of Arizona to Waive Tuition and Fees for Native American Students

The University of Arizona’s Tucson Campus has announced that undergraduate students from any of Arizona’s 22 federally recognized Native American tribes will no longer be required to pay tuition and mandatory fees beginning this fall.

The school is doing this through the Arizona Native Scholars Grant, which is the first program of its kind in the state.

The program is funded through financial aid dollars that have been reallocated from elsewhere, and funding will be administered by University of Arizona’s Enrollment Management.

Eligible students must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, and provide tribal identification.

According to the university, more than 400 students enrolled last year meet the criteria for the new program.