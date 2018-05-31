News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Universities in Arizona Make Global Best Of List

Universities in Arizona Make Global Best Of List
May 31
08:24 2018
Print This Article

With Arizona graduates looking over college stats trying to figure out which direction will be best for their academic future, this might help them decide. A new global study of universities has ranked University of Arizona in the top 100, coming in at #52- Arizona State University ranked #114, which might not seem like high rankings until you hear that was among 18,000 higher education institutions around the world. The list generated by the Center for World University rankings, the parameters considered went beyond faculty output, performance and reputation by factoring in quality of student education. the top three schools globally were Harvard, Stanford and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Read the entire list here.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.