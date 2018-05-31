Universities in Arizona Make Global Best Of List

With Arizona graduates looking over college stats trying to figure out which direction will be best for their academic future, this might help them decide. A new global study of universities has ranked University of Arizona in the top 100, coming in at #52- Arizona State University ranked #114, which might not seem like high rankings until you hear that was among 18,000 higher education institutions around the world. The list generated by the Center for World University rankings, the parameters considered went beyond faculty output, performance and reputation by factoring in quality of student education. the top three schools globally were Harvard, Stanford and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Read the entire list here.