November 02
17:51 2017
Unexploded Ordinance Discovered and Removed

Flagstaff, AZ – On October 31, 2017 at approximately 5:20 pm Coconino County Deputies responded to Fort Tuthill after a citizen reported finding what he believed to be unexploded military ordinance.

Upon arrival Deputies determined that an item likely unearthed during recent excavation did in fact appear to be military ordinance. The Flagstaff Bomb Squad was requested and after determining the item may be a viable explosive requested assistance from an Explosive Bomb Disposal Unit (EOD Unit) assigned to Luke Air Force Base. The EOD Unit agreed to respond during daylight hours. To insure public safety Sheriff’s deputies remained on site throughout the night to prevent inadvertent access to the location. On November 1, 2017 at approximately 12:45 pm the discovered device was detonated in place by the Bomb Disposal Unit.

 

Sheriff’s Office photo

 

Fort Tuthill prior to its current use by Coconino County has served many roles. One of these was as a training site for the 158th Infantry regiment who called the location home from 1929 through December of 1948.

 

Featured Photo: Fort Tuthill in the 1930’s

coconino county sheriff's officefort tuthillunexploded ordinance

