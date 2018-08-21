News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Air Quality in Page

Air Quality in Page
August 21
04:20 2018
Print This Article

We’ve been exploring the smoke factor in Northern Arizona with officials at NOAA today. Page seeing quite a bit of smoke drifting through the past week and while it might be easier to believe it has been coming from controlled wildfires in the Coconino Forest or from wildfires being contained in Central Utah, the current wave of smoke that’s been moving through the past 24 hours seems to actually be coming from the extreme wildfires burning in Northern California. The good news is that for Page, the air does seem to be improving and the smoke clearing in the next day or so.

NOAA has a new web tool to watch the smoke in your area so you can see the origin of the smoke and its expected course for the next 36 hours.

Once this page has loaded find the “vertically integrated smoke” link in the left column and click on the tiny check-mark that says LOOP two columns to the right in order to watch a satellite loop of the area for the next 36 hours.

CLICK HERE FOR THE NOAA WEB TOOL TO WATCH SMOKE PATTERN FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

 

 

 

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.