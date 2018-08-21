Air Quality in Page

We’ve been exploring the smoke factor in Northern Arizona with officials at NOAA today. Page seeing quite a bit of smoke drifting through the past week and while it might be easier to believe it has been coming from controlled wildfires in the Coconino Forest or from wildfires being contained in Central Utah, the current wave of smoke that’s been moving through the past 24 hours seems to actually be coming from the extreme wildfires burning in Northern California. The good news is that for Page, the air does seem to be improving and the smoke clearing in the next day or so.

NOAA has a new web tool to watch the smoke in your area so you can see the origin of the smoke and its expected course for the next 36 hours.

Once this page has loaded find the “vertically integrated smoke” link in the left column and click on the tiny check-mark that says LOOP two columns to the right in order to watch a satellite loop of the area for the next 36 hours.