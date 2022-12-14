News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

UDWR Stocked 8-Million Fish in 2022

December 14
06:33 2022
UDWR Conservation Officer Truck. Photo courtesy of Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

SALT LAKE CITY — In an effort to enhance fishing and boost native fish populations, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources stocks a variety of fish species throughout Utah every year. In 2022, the DWR again proactively changed its fish stocking to help more fish survive during the ongoing drought.

The DWR stocked 8,269,311 fish into 711 local waterbodies this year — a total of 1,140,682 pounds of fish! That was a slight decrease from the 9.6 million fish stocked in 2021 and roughly the same amount stocked in 2020. In 2019, the DWR began stocking fewer, but larger, fish to increase their survival rate. The DWR made a few more adjustments to fish stocking in Utah the last two years due to ongoing drought conditions.

Drought impacts fish by reducing the amount of water available in lakes, reservoirs and streams throughout the state. Smaller amounts of water heat more quickly and warm to higher temperatures. Warm water holds less oxygen than cold water, and the combination of high temperatures and low oxygen can stress fish, causing poor growth, disease and sometimes death. In an effort to help increase the survival rates of fish that were stocked this year, the DWR stocked fewer fish in waterbodies with low water levels and reallocated some fish to waterbodies not impacted by drought.

lake powellstocking fishutah division of wildlife resources

