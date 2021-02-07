UDWR: Reusable GPS Collars

Southern Utah

Hiking to retrieve GPS collars used to track wildlife

It’s interesting to note that the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources uses GPS collars to track the migration and movement of thousands of animals here in Utah.

The collared animals include deer, elk, bison, bighorn sheep, mountain goats, black bears, cougars and many others. Data gathered from this project has been invaluable for Utah’s Wildlife Migration Initiative. When an animal dies, its collar emits a mortality signal that lets biologists know it is no longer alive.

The biologists then hike to the place where the animal died to try to determine a cause of death and retrieve the collar. (The biologists reuse collars whenever possible.) Some of the hikes are lengthy — and some of the dead wildlife remains are grisly — but biologists come away from the retrieval trips with additional knowledge they can use in managing the state’s wildlife.