News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

UDWR: Reusable GPS Collars

UDWR: Reusable GPS Collars
February 07
16:17 2021
Print This Article

Southern Utah

Hiking to retrieve GPS collars used to track wildlife

It’s interesting to note that the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources uses GPS collars to track the migration and movement of thousands of animals here in Utah.

 

The collared animals include deer, elk, bison, bighorn sheep, mountain goats, black bears, cougars and many others. Data gathered from this project has been invaluable for Utah’s Wildlife Migration Initiative. When an animal dies, its collar emits a mortality signal that lets biologists know it is no longer alive.

 

The biologists then hike to the place where the animal died to try to determine a cause of death and retrieve the collar. (The biologists reuse collars whenever possible.) Some of the hikes are lengthy — and some of the dead wildlife remains are grisly — but biologists come away from the retrieval trips with additional knowledge they can use in managing the state’s wildlife.

UDWR: Reusable GPS Collars - overview

Summary: Hiking to retrieve GPS collars used to track wildlife

Tags
collarsudwr

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.