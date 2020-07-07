UDWR: Last Chance for Deer/Elk Permits in Utah

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources:

Remaining deer, elk hunt permits to only be sold online this year, beginning July 16

SALT LAKE CITY — If you didn’t draw a buck deer or bull elk permit during the hunt drawing earlier this year — and you’re still interested in hunting deer or elk this fall — your last chance to obtain a permit begins next week.

However, due to COVID-19 concerns, this year, the remaining big game permits and all over-the-counter permits will only be sold online on the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources website. These permits will not be available for purchase at DWR offices or from license agents on their respective sales days. Due to the online-only format, phone sales will be extremely limited as well.

An online queue will be used to ensure website stability. You will not be able to enter the queue until 8 a.m. on the respective sales days. Permits are still available on a first-come, first-served basis, and your place when you enter the queue will determine the order in which you will be allowed to purchase one. You must have a valid hunting license or combination license to purchase a permit.

All the general-season bull elk permits — including the multi-season general bull elk permits — will be available beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 16. The general-season bull elk permits allow hunters to harvest a bull elk using a muzzleloader or any legal weapon. There are 15,000 spike bull elk permits and 15,000 any bull elk permits available. The general-season archery bull elk permits are unlimited. One remaining CWMU buck pronghorn permit will also be sold online beginning at 8 a.m. on July 16.

The general-season buck deer permits that remain after the big game drawing will be available beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21. There are a total of 909 permits remaining, and they are also available on a first-come, first-served basis. You can get more details about the permits (including which hunting units they are for and how many are available for each unit) on the DWR website. While that DWR web page isn’t actively updated after the permits go on sale, you can see the remaining number of permits when you go online to purchase one.

Youth general-season archery deer permits will also become available online at 8 a.m. on July 21. These permits are not left over from the big game hunt drawing — they are set aside specifically for youth hunts each year. You must be 17 years old or younger on July 31 to purchase these permits. Details about the number of permits and the available units are also on the DWR website.

“If you happened to miss the big game drawing or were unsuccessful, this is your last opportunity to hunt big game this fall,” DWR Wildlife Licensing Coordinator Lindy Varney said. “Also, don’t forget that you can mentor a youth during these hunts, and it’s a great opportunity to pass on your love of the outdoors to the next generation.”

Make sure to familiarize yourself with the 2020 Utah Big Game Field Regulations Guidebook before you start scouting and planning your hunt for the fall. It can be found online, along with the 2020 Utah Big Game Application Guidebook.