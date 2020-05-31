U2’s Drummer Contributes $100,000 to the Navajo-Hopi COVID-19 Relief Fund

Have you ever heard of Larry Mullen, Jr.? Believe this; he’s a good man!

Mr. Mullen, who happens to be the drummer for the hugely successful Irish Rock band, U2, has just donated $100,000 to the Navajo-Hopi COVID-19 Relief Fund. Officials with the relief fund report that his donation will actually pay for the equivalent of one week’s worth of food and water for one thousand households!

It was about a month ago that the Irish people stepped up with donations for the Navajo-Hopi Relief Fund. And there’s a reason; a 170-year old reason! Back in the late-1840’s the Choctaw Tribe in Oklahoma, despite being in a desperate situation themselves, took-up a collection for the people of Ireland who were suffering through the Potato Famine. An estimated one million people died during this catastrophe!

The Choctaw pooled their money and sent the Irish $170. Today, the Irish are repaying the favor to the Navajo-Hopi fund. Over 24,000 have made donations that are getting closer and closer to one Million dollars.

Mr. Mullen is 58-years old and is a founding member of the Irish band. And this is not his first effort at helping the less fortunate. He is apparently often first in line to help those in need.

To find out more about the Navajo-Hopi COVID-19 Relief Fund go to: https://www.navajohopisolidarity.org/

Or to contribute: https://www.gofundme.com/f/NHFC19Relief