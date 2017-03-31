U.S. Marines Get Assistance from Page Steel in Plane Repairs

Page Steel and their crane came to the assistance of some U.S. Marines who were having some mechanical issues with their plane yesterday at the Page Municipal Airport.

The Marines were headed down to Yuma to do some training, but planned to stay in Page for a few days. However, their prop blade suffered some damage, best guess is a rock or a bird hit it, and the damage was too extensive to repair so a replacement propeller had to be flown in.

Now the KC130 the Marines flew in on dwarfed every other plane in the airport and even though they were traveling with crew masters or airplane systems experts who can do repairs on the fly, they didn’t have the equipment necessary to lift the massive propeller.

That’s when the Marines called Page Lumber who more than happily brought their crane out to assist the Marines in getting back in the air.

The crew, who flew in from North Carolina, were able to replace the propeller and get back in the air today.