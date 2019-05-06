News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Tyson and PF Chang’s Chicken Recall

May 06
10:53 2019
If you’ve bought chicken strips recently better check the brand and date of what you might still have in your freezer- both Tyson Foods and PF Chang’s Home Menu Brand are recalling products due to possible foreign contamination as well as misbranding and undeclared allergens.

Nearly 12 million pounds of frozen ready-to-eat chicken strips from Tyson may have been contaminated by extraneous materials such as pieces of metal according to the USDA- so far there have been six complaints of metal pieces found in the chicken product. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Foods Consumer Relations at 1-866-886-8456.  Get the specific details about the Tyson recall here.

PF Chang’s parent company Conagra Brans recalling nearly two million pounds of frozen entrees as well, their recall for not declaring milk in the product as a known allergen on the product label- both the chicken pad thai and chicken fried rice are under the recall.  Consumers with questions about the recall can contact 1-800-860-3498.  Get the specific details of the PF Chang’s recall here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

