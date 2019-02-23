Two Words Explain The Lady Sand Devils Season State Champions!

Glendale- Lady Sand Devils are State Champions defeating the Holbrook Lady Roadrunners 46-33 in Glendale, AZ at Gila River arena on Saturday afternoon. Lady Sand Devils advanced to their third straight state championship with a victory in the semifinals on Friday against the Winslow Bulldogs 43-26. Sand Devils had to wait a few hours to find out on Friday to see who they would be matched up with in the 3A girl’s championship in Friday’s second semifinal game Holbrook Roadrunners defeated the Chinle Wildcats 46-32.

In the championship Page jumped out in front of Holbrook 9-3 in the first quarter with two powerful layups by Junior Camryn Nockideneh to pave the way for the Lady Sand Devils in the opening eight minutes.

In the opening half of the championship Page and Holbrook was a defensive battle bodies flying for loose ball and shots not falling for either team. Pages offense in the first half was shaky shooting 5-23 from the field for 23 percent. The difference at the break Sand Devils made three more free throws than the Roadrunners to take a 16-11 lead headed into the locker room.

To open the second half Holbrooks Jr Desirae Bain hit a three from the top of the key to cut Pages’ led to three. Sand Devils would turn the ball over the first three possessions of the second half. Senior Mikala Benally took her leadership to the next level and stopped the bleeding for the Lady Sand Devils with three straight layups scoring six of the Sand Devils ten in the third quarter. At the end of three quarters from Glendale Page Led Holbrook 26-20.

The athleticism and experience of the Lady Sand Devils paid off in the final eight minutes of the championship. Holbrook offense in the fourth quarter couldn’t hang with Pages shut down defense going cold in the final 1:46. Sand Devils biggest lead of the night was 13 in the fourth quarter when Senior Meagan Fuller hit a three-pointer right in front of the Lady Sand Devils bench and the fans erupted in joy as the Sand Devils were :20 seconds away from their fourth state championship in the last eight years.

Lady Sand Devils will lose four seniors to graduation Amy Yellowman, Mikala Benally, Myka Taliman, and Meagan Fuller these four seniors have done something no other Lady Sand Devils have done won back to back state titles. Congratulations to the Lady Sand Devils and Sand Devils coaching staff for a great season Sand Devils finished with a record of 27-4. In three season coaching the Lady Sand Devils Ryan Whitehorse is 74-17 with two State Championships.

