Two Wins Over Chinle on Tuesday Night at Page H.S.

It was quite a night for basketball Tuesday at Page High School when the girls and boys Sand Devils both knocked-off the giant Chinle Wildcats.

Page Girls 50 Chinle 41

Page Guys 60 Chinle 48

“It was a game of too many turnovers, but with two good defensive teams,” said ladies’ coach Ryan Whitehorse following the game. “We knew Chinle was going to come out here for a battle. They’re a good team; better than they were last year.”

The coach told us this is the way it’s going to be in our region for the rest of the season.

“But I’m happy with the way we responded to the pressure,” he added. “We found a way to battle back and win it all.”

Scoring-wise, Neve Redhair led to way with 13-points for the Sand Devils. Camryn Nockideneh followed that up with a dozen points. And Diana Secody added another seven.

The huge crowd was then treated to another fantastic, nail-biting game, as the boys knocked off the really tough Wildcats 60-48, in a battle tgat was extremely close until the very end.

On defense, all eyes were on Chin;e’s # 10, senior Cooper Burbank, who was held to just 12-points by the Sand Devils’ defense.

We asked Coach Justin Smith what the key was to the win.

“Defense,” said Coach Smith. “They scored three points in the 4th quarter. When you hold a team to under fifty points, you’ve got a pretty good chance of winning a boys’ basketball game.”

He then he shared what he told his team after three quarters.

“As nicely as I can repeat it, I told them, ‘If you don’t do anything else, play defense this quarter,’” added the coach.

He had a lot of praise for Jonah Holiday who covered Burbank the entire second half.

Stewart Sandall led the guys in scoring with a really nice nineteen. Brothers Trent and Jonah Holiday each added nine points to the winning cause.

Next up for the girls and the boys are contests at Pinon High School Thursday. The girls play at 6 p.m., the boys at 7:30. Lake Powell Communications will have the games for you on the radio at 1340 AM…98.3 FM and 100.1 FM. And it will be streaming online at networkonesports.com/kpge.

Go Sand Devils!