Two Utah Men Admit Cheating at 2018 Lake Powell Fishing Tournament

MEN ADMIT CHEATING IN LAKE POWELL FISH TOURNAMENT

Two Washington City men have pleaded guilty to cheating in a 2018 Lake Powell fishing tournament,

Paul Washburn with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources reports, “Some of the largemouth bass they turned in had little heads and fatter bodies. Lake Powell fish are more lean.” The bass also had red fins, which is an indication of stress.

It was subsequently determined that the bass had been caught in Quail Creek Reservoir and transported to Powell.

Robert Dennett, 43, and Kamron Wooten, 35, pleaded guilty to felony bribery and threat to influence a contest.

The men were fined $2,500 each and placed on 24 months probation.