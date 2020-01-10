Two Suspicious Deaths in Page!!!

Press Release Page City Police department:

Page Police Investigating Suspicious Deaths PAGE, AZ (January 9, 2020)

On January 8, 2020, at 9:31 PM, the Page Police & Fire Departments responded to a medical emergency at the 1600 block of San Juan Ct. in Page, AZ.

Upon arrival first responders performed life saving measures on two male subjects who were unresponsive.

One individual was pronounced deceased at the residence. A second individual was transported to Page Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The two subjects were identified as 44-year-old Christopher Vogel and 50-year-old Kevin Hancock, both of Page.

The preliminary investigation did not reveal an apparent cause of death. The bodies were turned over to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office and transported to Flagstaff for an autopsy.

The incident is being investigated as suspicious deaths until the exact cause of death is known.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Page Police Department at 908-645-2463 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.