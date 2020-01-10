News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Two Suspicious Deaths in Page!!!

Two Suspicious Deaths in Page!!!
January 09
22:43 2020
Print This Article

Press Release Page City Police department:

Page Police Investigating Suspicious Deaths PAGE, AZ (January 9, 2020)

On January 8, 2020, at 9:31 PM, the Page Police & Fire Departments responded to a medical emergency at the 1600 block of San Juan Ct. in Page, AZ.

Upon arrival first responders performed life saving measures on two male subjects who were unresponsive.

One individual was pronounced deceased at the residence. A second individual was transported to Page Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The two subjects were identified as 44-year-old Christopher Vogel and 50-year-old Kevin Hancock, both of Page.

The preliminary investigation did not reveal an apparent cause of death. The bodies were turned over to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office and transported to Flagstaff for an autopsy.

The incident is being investigated as suspicious deaths until the exact cause of death is known.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Page Police Department at 908-645-2463 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

Two Suspicious Deaths in Page!!! - overview

Summary: Two Suspicious Deaths in Page!!!

Tags
page arionapage policesuspicious deaths

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.