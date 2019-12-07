News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Two Suspects in Custody in Williams Area Burglaries

December 07
03:34 2019
Coconino County Sheriff’s Office press release:

Williams, AZ – On December 6, 2019 detectives with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office executed two search warrants in the Williams District of Coconino County and within the City of Williams.  These search warrants stemmed from several burglaries that had been reported in the Red Lake and Valle neighborhoods north of Williams between May and November of 2019.  During the investigation, Detectives were able to identify suspects in the case.  During the execution of the search warrants, several items were located and recovered that had been reported stolen from the burglaries.

Christopher Tow, age 27 of Williams and Clyde Dunwoody, age 36 of Red Lake were arrested and booked into the Coconino County Jail for 2nd Degree Burglary, Theft, Trafficking in Stolen Property, and 1st Degree Criminal Trespass.  The case remains active and under investigation, which may result in additional charges.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Williams Police Department for their assistance in this case.

