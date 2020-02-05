Two Sand Devils’ Wins on a Tuesday Night

For a weekday night a really big crowd turned-out at Page High School Tuesday (Feb. 4) to see the Sand Devils’ basketball teams take-on the visiting Eagles from American Leadership Academy in Queen Creek, Arizona. And both the girls and boys came away with victories.

Game # 1

Page Girls 57

Eagles 41

Game # 2

Page Guys 63

Eagles 18

Leading at the half 31-13, girls’ Coach Ryan Whitehorse was mighty pleased with his team.

“The girls came out aggressively defensively, and that led into our offense,” said the coach after the game. “We knew ALA couldn’t handle pressure, so we wanted to get in their face and make them work the whole game.”

The Coach went on to say his girls did a good job of working hard and playing together.

“It’ll definitely help us for the rest of the week,” he added.

It didn’t help the Eagles’ cause that they had 16-turnovers in half-one.

Torrence Begay led the Lady Sand Devils in scoring with a solid 15-points. Dependable # 20, Miquedah Taliman, contributed 12-points.

The always hustling Ashlyn Adakai added nine points, and Emma Yazzie had 8-points.

In game two it was basically all Page from the get-go. The Sand devils held a 20-6 lead after one, and a lead of 38-6 at the half.

Boys’ Coach Justin Smith was happy after the game, and said, for his team, it’s just getting better.

“Getting the other kids out there who don’t get to play as much was nice, but we were just working on getting better,” said Coach Smith.

He said they all played well and played good “team” basketball.

Senior Jordan Varner led all scorers with 16-points for the Sand Devils. The player they were calling “Mt. Ve-stu-vius” (6′ 9″ Stu Sandall) added fifteen and Jonah Holiday contributed eight points.

NEXT UP:

On Thursday (Feb 6) the girls and guys travel to Sedona to take-on Red Rock High School. The girls play at six and the guys at 7:30.

But then on Saturday afternoon, the tough Ganado Hornets come to Page! The girls will play at 2:30 and the boys at 4 PM. But first, they have to get by Sedona Red Rock.

Feature Photo: The Lil’ Devils perform on Tuesday