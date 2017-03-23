News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Two Rescues Last Week for Kane County S&R

March 23
14:04 2017
Kane County Search and Rescue responded to two calls involving two groups of hikers last Thursday. Everyone involved was unharmed.

Two people became lost after spending the day in the Hole in the Rock area if Lake Powell. The Sheriff’s office reports that with daylight fading, they attempted to take a shortcut back to their vehicle at the Egypt trailhead. A statement from the office states, “This turned out to be a bad decision.”

After climbing to a high point on the slick rock, the hikers couldn’t get back down. They were able, however, to telephone for help.

Rescuers hiked three miles to the location. They said the stranded hikers were extremely cold and dehydrated but in good condition.

Two other hikers reported they were lost between The Wave and the trailhead parking lot in the Paria area. After a search consuming hours, they were found on the north side of Buckskin Gulch in an inaccessible area.

Classic Lifeguard responded and made the rescue.

kane county

