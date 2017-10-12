Two Rescues by Coconino County Sheriff’s Office

Flagstaff, AZ – Coconino County Sheriff’s deputies and it’s Search and Rescue Unit conducted two search and rescue missions on the San Francisco Peaks Wednesday.

Around 3:00 PM Wednesday October 11, 2017 the Flagstaff 911 Center received a call from a woman who reported she was lost after starting a hike the Peaks. The woman and her three children ages 11 to two from the Phoenix area had parked on the Snowbowl Road and started off on a hike. The woman reported she was currently on a trail, but was confused and did not know the way to return to her vehicle.

Deputies were able to get her location from her call to 911 and had her start walking out. A deputy responded to the area, who walked in on the trail, meeting the woman and assisting her back to her parked car.

Around 6:35 PM the Flagstaff 911 Center received another call for a rescue on the Peaks. A 19 year old male and his girlfriend from the Phoenix area were hiking the Humphreys Trail when the male injured his ankle and reported a possible fracture.

The Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue unit responded and prepared for a liter carry of the injured hiker. The hiker had been able to make his way partial down the trail. Searchers made their way up the trail and made contact with the hiker and assisted him off the mountain. The hiker refused medical treatment.