Two Page Dispatchers Graduate from Regional Dispatch Academy

(Click on photo to enlarge)

PAGE, AZ (January 31, 2020):

On January 24, 2020 Page Public Safety Dispatchers Jackie Lyons and Melanie White graduated from the Western Arizona

Law Enforcement Training Academy (WALETA) Dispatch Academy in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

The Public Safety Dispatcher Basic Course introduces the necessary skills and knowledge to work in a public

safety communications center in a productive and professional manner. The course prepares each student for the basic

roles, responsibilities, and duties of a public safety dispatcher within a law enforcement agency. The three week, 120 hour

course of instruction is comprised of topics ranging from professional orientation and ethics, community policing,

introduction to law, and criminal justice systems, to active shooter, child, elder and dependent adult abuse, domestic

violence, hostage negotiations, stress management, interpersonal communication, gang awareness, missing persons, and

hate crimes.

Certifications include: Emergency Medical Dispatching (EMD); Association of Public Safety Communications

Official (APCO); Arizona Criminal Justice Information System (ACJIS); Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and National

Incident Management System (NIMS).

Additionally, Melanie was recognized for having the highest GPA in the class!

Congratulations Jackie and Melanie!