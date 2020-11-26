Two Missing Navajo Girls Found Safe!!

Update:

(11/26/20) Talk about a Happy Thanksgiving! The two missing young girls from Fort Defiance, Arizona, have been found, and they are safe. That’s according to the Navajo Police and news reports. The woman at the center of the alleged kidnapping is in police custody.

Original story:

Navajo Girls Missing in Fort Defiance

By John Christian Hopkins

Navajo Nation Police are asking for help in finding two missing sisters in Fort Defiance.

The girls – Jaylee Spencer, 14, and Jayda John, 7 – went missing while visiting their uncle in Fort Defiance November 22.

The girls were visiting their uncle –with their mother’s permission – last weekend when the uncle went to run some errands. When the uncle returned home her found the girls were gone, along with his girlfriend, Kristy Marie Pinal, and Pinal’s three-month-old child. The uncle’s second car was also missing.

Pinal later contacted the girl’s mother and said they were visiting Pinal’s parents in Whiteriver, Ariz., and would return home later that night. They did not return home as of Monday.

Jayda John is 4-feet tall. She weighs about 50 pounds. She and has black hair and brown eyes.

Jaylee Spencer is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Spencer has a skin condition on both her right and left arms.

Pinal is 29 years old. She is 5-feet-2-inches tall with brown eyes and black hair and weighs 120 pounds. She is believed to be driving a 1998 green Saturn Sl1 four-door sedan with license plate BLE8163.

If you have information about John, Spencer or Pinal or have seen them, call 928-871-6111.