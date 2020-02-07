Two More Wins in Sedona for the Sand Devils

The Page Sand Devils basketball teams really came to play on Thursday night in Sedona; both teams!

The Girls:

Sand Devils 48

Red Rock 35

The Boys:

Sand Devils 80

Red Rock 41

The Lady Sand Devils started off very well, with a lead of 14-6 after one quarter, and 20-11 at the half. But in the third quarter the Lady Scorpions made some serious headway, and by the end of quarter three, Red Rock was within six points.

In the 4th quarter the Sand Devil girls got it going again, and by the middle of the quarter pretty much had the game in hand. Page outscored Red Rock in the final quarter 17-10.

Torrance Begay led the girls in scoring with 12. Right behind Torrance were Neve Redhair and Emma Yazzie with 11-points each.

The Sand Devils spent much of the second half without the defensive prowess of Ashlyn Adakai, who was seen on the bench icing her left knee.

The boys’ game was filled with hustle by both squads from the opening tip-off to the very end. But, in the end, talent and determination won the game for the Sand Devils.

# 34 Stu Sandall had a heck of a game on both ends of the floor; shooting baskets and grabbing those rebounds. He had an unofficial total of 25-points for the night. On a few occasions he stuffed nthe basketball and brought the house down from all fans!

Other scorers for the guys included:

Jonah Holiday and Robert Smith with 10-points each.

Trent Holiday- 9

Jordan Varner -8

Gabe Gomez-6

The Ganado Hornets are coming town on Saturday for a couple of tough afternoon games.

Saturday February 8

The girls at 2:30

The boys at 4 PM