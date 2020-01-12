Two More Basketball WINS for the Page Sand Devils!!

Your Page Sand Devils’ basketball teams looked pretty good on Saturday with two victories over the visiting Mustangs of Monument Valley High School.

The Girls: Page 48 M.V. 29 (The girls’ season record: 12-2)

The boys: Page 56 M.V. 44 (The boys’ season record: 14-2)

But it’s interesting how both Page head coaches felt their respective teams may have taken the Mustangs too lightly.

Girls’ Coach Ryan Whitehorse said he told the girls to expect intensity from the Mustangs. Early on Page was down 13-3.

“I feel like we just fell asleep,” said the coach. “Maybe they didn’t trust me as far as my knowing how M.V. would come out defensively. I don’t know if the girls took it lightly, but they found out for themselves.”

He said it’s about his team trusting him, and the team trusting each other, and trusting themselves defensively.

“We have to play as a team, not just one or two individuals,” he added.

In the end, Coach Whitehorse called it a good win against a good team.

“It was a good quality win that will get us ready for next week, too.”

As far as the boys’ coach, Justin Smith, he said he’s glad to take the win since the Sand Devils trailed most of the first half.

“I wish we had played a nice four quarters, instead of just a nice fourth quarter,” he told Lake Powell Communications right after the game. “I think we underestimated them. I mean, I didn’t, but I think the boys did.”

He said perhaps his team looked at Monument Valley score from Friday night (Chinle 62 M.V. 34).

“I knew they were going to be good,” said Coach Smith. “I’m proud of the boys, though. At least they came out in the second half and played defense. I’m proud of how they responded in the second half.”

There is plenty of basketball ahead for the girls and guys, most of it on the road. They don’t play at home again until January 28.

Next up: Thursday, January 16 at Tuba City