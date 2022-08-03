Two Major I-15 Drug Busts

By Eli Joseph

Two traffic stops on Interstate 15 near St. George last week led to the confiscation of nearly 300 pounds of illegal narcotics.

Jonathan Vargas, 21, was stopped for a window tint violation, and a K-9 dog alerted to more than 190 pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine stashed in duffel bags and suitcases. Their street value was estimated at more than four million dollars.

Vargas, who has ties to the Mexican cartel, is being held in custody with no bail.

A Wisconsin woman was stopped for tailgating and was found to be in possession of more than 100 pounds of marijuana. A K-9 alerted to a trunk-full of vacuum-sealed bags, 112 in all.

She is charged with felony distribution of drugs and is in custody.

Both drivers were headed northbound on the interstate.