News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Two Major I-15 Drug Busts

Two Major I-15 Drug Busts
August 03
11:25 2022
Print This Article

By Eli Joseph

Two traffic stops on Interstate 15 near St. George last week led to the confiscation of nearly 300 pounds of illegal narcotics.
Jonathan Vargas, 21, was stopped for a window tint violation, and a K-9 dog alerted to more than 190 pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine stashed in duffel bags and suitcases.  Their street value was estimated at more than four million dollars.
Vargas, who has ties to the Mexican cartel, is being held in custody with no bail.
A Wisconsin woman was stopped for tailgating and was found to be in possession of more than 100 pounds of marijuana.  A K-9 alerted to a trunk-full of vacuum-sealed bags, 112 in all.
She is charged with felony distribution of drugs and is in custody.
Both drivers were headed northbound on the interstate.
Two Major I-15 Drug Busts - overview

Summary: Two Major I-15 Drug Busts

Tags
drug bustsdrugseji-15Utah

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.