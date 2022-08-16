Two Lives Lost in Lake Powell Plane Crash

It was the Kane County Sheriff’s Office that gave Lake Powell Communications a lot of new information about Saturday’s (August 13) tragic plane crash on Lake Powell. As we were told by Page Mayor Bill Diak on Monday, the crash happened in Utah, not Arizona, and it occurred near Face Canyon.

The Cessna T207A contained the pilot and six French National tourists. According to the sheriff’s office calls began coming in at 5:20 PM, which would have been 4:20 Page time. The aircraft sightseeing plane was out of Page Airport.

Reports indicate it was coming from Rainbow Bridge when the pilot began having problems with the engine. According to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot of the plane and witnesses helped to get four of the six passengers out of the downed aircraft and into boats. They went to shore where Classic Aviation helicopters took the three who had suffered the most serious injuries to St. George Regional Hospital.

Others were transported to Antelope Marina by boat and then on to Banner Page Hospital.

The two passengers who were deceased were removed from the wreckage in 120-feet of water by the Utah Department of Public Safety.

Overseeing the investigation into the crash are the FAA and the NTSB. The Kane County Sheriff’s office is investigating the deaths.