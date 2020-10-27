News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Two Killed in Plane Crash on Their Way to Page: Victims Identified

Two Killed in Plane Crash on Their Way to Page: Victims Identified
October 27
04:59 2020
Print This Article

Two People Were Killed in a Plane Crash Saturday on Their Way to Page Airport

UPDATE: October 22, 2020 1:50 p.m.

The two people killed in the weekend plane crash in Yavapai County have been identified by the Sheriff’s Office there. The deceased were identified as 34-year old Peoria, Arizona resident William Engel Bell and his 8-year old daughter, Amira Caballero. The two victims were reportedly on their way to Page Municipal Airport when the crash occurred on Sunday. The crash site and the remains were found Monday at around noon by personnel in a Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter.

=========================================================

Original story:

Victims’ names not released yet!

YCSO photos

Yesterday, the crew of the Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter contacted the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) that they had located a downed non-commercial aircraft in a remote area not far from I-17, about five miles east/southeast of Cordes Lakes, Arizona.

The two occupants were believed to have been on their way to Page Municipal Airport on Sunday from Deer Valley Airport and never reached their destination.

DPS was advised on Sunday that the two occupants were missing, and they began an air search.

It was just after noon yesterday when DPS advised the sheriff’s office that the plane had been spotted upside down on the ground in a remote area. Later they advised the sheriff’s office further that the two occupants were deceased.

The names of the victims are being withheld at this time.

The NTSB is investigating the crash.

Two Killed in Plane Crash on Their Way to Page: Victims Identified - overview

Summary: Two People Were Killed in a Plane Crash Saturday on Their Way to Page Airport

Tags
arizona department of public safetypage arizonaplane crash kills twoyavapai county sheriff's office

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Weather

Page, Page Municipal Airport, AZ

Last Updated on Oct 27 2020, 3:53 pm MST

Weather by NOAA

Current Conditions: Fair

NOAA Icon

Temp: 50°F

Wind: North at 0mph

Humidity: 16%

Dewpoint: 5.0°F

Your 5-Day Forecast at a Glance

NEWS ARCHIVES

Lake Powell Life News

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

Advertise on LakePowellLife.com
Call Janet at 928-645-8181 or send an email to [email protected]

Facebook

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.