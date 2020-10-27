Two Killed in Plane Crash on Their Way to Page: Victims Identified

Two People Were Killed in a Plane Crash Saturday on Their Way to Page Airport

UPDATE: October 22, 2020 1:50 p.m.

The two people killed in the weekend plane crash in Yavapai County have been identified by the Sheriff’s Office there. The deceased were identified as 34-year old Peoria, Arizona resident William Engel Bell and his 8-year old daughter, Amira Caballero. The two victims were reportedly on their way to Page Municipal Airport when the crash occurred on Sunday. The crash site and the remains were found Monday at around noon by personnel in a Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter.

Original story:

Victims’ names not released yet!

Yesterday, the crew of the Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter contacted the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) that they had located a downed non-commercial aircraft in a remote area not far from I-17, about five miles east/southeast of Cordes Lakes, Arizona.

The two occupants were believed to have been on their way to Page Municipal Airport on Sunday from Deer Valley Airport and never reached their destination.

DPS was advised on Sunday that the two occupants were missing, and they began an air search.

It was just after noon yesterday when DPS advised the sheriff’s office that the plane had been spotted upside down on the ground in a remote area. Later they advised the sheriff’s office further that the two occupants were deceased.

The names of the victims are being withheld at this time.

The NTSB is investigating the crash.