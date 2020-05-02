Two Kane County ATV Accidents Being Investigated; One Person Dead

Two Nearby ATV Accidents in Kane County; One Person Dead

Kane County Sheriff’s Office News release

A little before 1:00 pm on Friday May 1, 2020, Kane County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a call that a female in her forties had been involved in an ATV (All-Terrain Vehicle) accident near Coral Pink Sand Dunes. She was complaining of a possible broken leg and back pain.

Shortly after, another call was received indicating that CPR was in progress on a female in her forties who had been involved in another ATV accident, also near the Coral Pink Sand Dunes. Law enforcement and an ambulance from Kane County Hospital were dispatched to the accidents that happened within moments of each other.

The first accident was east of a popular ATV trail and camping area called The Dry Lake Bed. A 45-year-old female from Washington, Utah, riding a 4-wheeler, drove off a sand dune and rolled. She was complaining of neck, back, and leg injuries.

The second accident was northwest of Lamb Springs. A 48-year-old female from Ogden, Utah was riding a 4-wheeler when she went off a large sand dune and was thrown from the ATV. Family and friends started CPR, but her injuries were fatal.

Deputies from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office and Rangers from Utah State Parks responded to both accidents. The first female was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center in a Life Flight helicopter. The second was transported to the Utah Medical Examiner’s Office by Mosdell Mortuary.

Kane County Would like to offer condolences to the families and thanks to the responding agencies who helped with the difficult access on the sand dunes.

Special thanks to Rod and Pam Ence from Loose Wheels on Cedar Mountain, who happened to be in the area and allowed first responders to use their ATVs to access the accident sites.