Two In a Row for the Sand Devils in Football

Unlike the previous week’s 56-6 win, on Friday night the Page Sand Devils fought like crazy to hold on to a very close late lead and hung on to beat the Fighting Scouts of Window Rock High School 34-28. After beating Tuba City by a lot on October 4, it was the Devils’ second straight win, and it leaves them 2-0 in conference play!

How did the Sand Devils first-year head coach Bubba Billie take the win? Lake Powell Communications found him on the field with tears streaming down his very happy face.

“This one’s (Friday’s win) is much, much better,” said the joyful coach. “The way these kids responded; we had our backs against the wall. It’s cold, we couldn’t get a call to save our lives in the first half, but they came out fighting and fighting, and we put it away.”

Coach Billie is right. At the half Page trailed 28-20. But in half-two, the Sand Devils’ defense let up zero points (but it was very close a few times)

Late in the game, a clutch pass by Robert Smith was made toward Hunter Richardson, who made a very clutch catch to give the Devils a first down and it got them away from their own goalpost’s shadow.

“We had to make a lot of great plays like that; like the fumble when they (Window Rock) were about to score; that was huge,” added the coach.

He’s correct. There were a lot of big plays in the second half that not only kept Page in the game, but in the end, it allowed them a big victory.

Page Touchdowns:

Gabe Gomez 57-yard run from scrimmage.

9-yard pass from Robert Smith to Dahntay Dunbar.

18-yard pass Smith to Gomez.

Interception return for a touchdown by Gomez.

10-yard run by Gomez.

Now it becomes Homecoming Week at Page High School. Friday’s (10/18) is against Ganado H.S. is at 6:00 PM.

Featured Photo: This is the classy way Window Rock High School welcomed the Sand Devils on Friday night.