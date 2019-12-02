News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Two Hurt in Early Morning Rollover on HWY 98

December 02
07:43 2019
Early Monday morning (12/2) first responders were dealing with a single-vehicle rollover accident on Highway 98 near mile marker 305.

It’s uncertain when the crash occurred, but it was called-in shortly after 4 this morning. Two people had been in the vehicle, one was ejected as the vehicle went off the roadway about five miles past NGS on the way to Kaibeto.

Both of those in the vehicle were transported to Page hospital, arriving at 5:24.

The accident is being investigated by the Navajo Police department.

