Two Deaths in Page Under Investigation

Page Police Investigating Suspicious Deaths

PAGE, AZ (September 19, 2019)

On September 18, 2019, at approximately 3:40pm the Page Police Department was contacted to conduct a welfare check on the residents of 900 Red Rock St. in Page, AZ. Officers arrived and discovered two deceased persons inside the residence.

The preliminary investigation did not reveal an apparent cause of death.

The bodies were turned over to the Coconino County Medical Examiner for an autopsy. The incident is being investigated as a homicide until the exact cause of death is known.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Page Police Department at 928-645-2463, or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.