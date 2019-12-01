Two Dead, One Injured at Arches National Park

At Arches National Park in Utah Friday, two people died and another was injured, when they fell while hiking at Utah’s Delicate Arch. That’s according to a statement from the Grand (Utah) County Sheriff’s office in Moab.

A 65-year old man and a 60-year old woman were killed in the 7:30 a.m. fall. Meanwhile, a 30-year male also fell and was taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital in Moab.

There had been some precipitation that morning, which may have led to slippery conditions. The three victims were from California, but their relationships with one another weren’t known.

What is called “the Delicate Arch Trail” was closed for a few hours after the accident. But it was re-opened later in the day with a sign cautioning hikers to be extremely careful.