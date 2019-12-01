News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Two Dead, One Injured at Arches National Park

Two Dead, One Injured at Arches National Park
December 01
05:52 2019
Print This Article

At Arches National Park in Utah Friday, two people died and another was injured, when they fell while hiking at Utah’s Delicate Arch. That’s according to a statement from the Grand (Utah) County Sheriff’s office in Moab.

A 65-year old man and a 60-year old woman were killed in the 7:30 a.m. fall. Meanwhile, a 30-year male also fell and was taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital in Moab.

There had been some precipitation that morning, which may have led to slippery conditions. The three victims were from California, but their relationships with one another weren’t known.

What is called “the Delicate Arch Trail” was closed for a few hours after the accident. But it was re-opened later in the day with a sign cautioning hikers to be extremely careful.

Two Dead, One Injured at Arches National Park - overview

Summary: Two Dead, One Injured at Arches National Park

Tags
arches national parkmoab utahtwo fatalities

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.