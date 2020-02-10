Two Dead in Shooting After a Pickup is Pulled Over by an Arizona Trooper

A Trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety last week in Kingman was witness to two fatal shootings, one of which he was involved in!

The Trooper was not injured.

It happened at around 2 PM February 2 when the unnamed Trooper pulled over a pickup truck. Back in his cruiser, the law officer discovered that both the man and the woman in the vehicle were wanted in Colorado. There were felony warrants out for both of their arrests.

But when the Trooper started to return to the pickup the man behind the wheel shot the woman passenger dead. The Trooper pulled out his weapon and fired at the man, at the same time the suspect turned his gun on himself. He also died at the scene.

There has not been clarification on if the Trooper actually shot the man.

The two decedents were identified as 57-year old Kyle Don Axtell of Kingman, and 50-year old Susanne Nickolson; no hometown was given.

PHOTO courtesy of the Mesa County (Colorado) Sheriff’s office