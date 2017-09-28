Two Days And Two Accidents On US 89

Thursday (9/28), a single vehicle roll over occurred on US 89 approximately 5 miles into Utah.

The vehicles single occupant was airlifted to Flagstaff Medical Center by Classic Air Medical.

The accident occurred around 3 pm, within Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in Kane County. The 33-Year old occupant had to be extricated from the vehicle before receiving help.

Big Water Fire Department, Page Fire, Page Police, Coconino County Sheriffs and Greenehaven Fire were all on scene.