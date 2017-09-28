News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Two Days And Two Accidents On US 89

Two Days And Two Accidents On US 89
September 28
16:43 2017
Print This Article

Thursday (9/28), a single vehicle roll over occurred on US 89 approximately 5 miles into Utah.

The vehicles single occupant was airlifted to Flagstaff Medical Center by Classic Air Medical.

The accident occurred around 3 pm, within Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in Kane County. The 33-Year old occupant had to be extricated from the vehicle before receiving help.

Big Water Fire Department, Page Fire, Page Police, Coconino County Sheriffs and Greenehaven Fire were all on scene.

Tags
Big Water Fire departmentClassic Air MedicalCoconino County Sheriffcoconino county sheriff's officeGreenehaven Fire DepartmentKane County Utahpage police

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.