Two Crashes, Eight People Dead

The Memorial Day holiday weekend proved quite deadly on the Navajo Nation. Two major motor vehicle crashes led to eight people loses their lives.

The first of the crashes happened Friday morning on Highway 160 in Utah not far from Monument Valley. It involved two vehicles and five fatalities. Navajo Police are still trying to determine the cause of that crash.

The second fatal crash happened Sunday morning near Window Rock on State Route 264 in Arizona. In this crash, Navajo Police investigators seem to have a lock on the cause, though details have not been released. But one of the drivers was arrested and is reportedly being charged with homicide.

Three people died in the second crash.

As of last report, none of the victims’ identities from the two crashes had been released.