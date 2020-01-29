Two Basketball Wins for the Sand Devils

It was a good night of basketball for the Page Sand Devils on Tuesday night. Hosting the always tough Tuba City Warriors, the girls won their second straight by a score of 45-39. And the boys came in and also took care of the Warriors by a score of 65-44.

A happy girls’ Coach Ryan Whitehorse called his team’s game a defensive battle on both sides.

“I feel we came out at the start aggressively on defense,” said the Coach. “In the second half it just came down to who wanted it, offensively.”

He said his Sand Devils executed some of their plays very well and were more aggressive, which helped put them over the hump.

Coach Whitehorse complimented # 23 Camryn Nockideneh, who was coming off an injury and got

a hot hand in the third quarter with two straight 3-pointers.

“She was kind of tentative in the first half because of her injury, but in the second half was more confident of herself,” added her coach.

The Sand Devils boys improved their season record to 19-2 with their 65-44 win over Tuba City.

The guys were led in scoring by Jonah Holiday with 22 and Robert Smith scoring 13 for Page.

Next up for the girls and the guys are contests Thursday night in Kayenta against Monument Valley. The girls start it off at 6 PM, and the boys get it going at 7:30.

Don’t miss any of the action: 1340 AM, 98.3 FM and 100.1 FM. And it will be streaming online at networkonesports.com/kpge.