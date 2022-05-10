Two Arrested in Infant Death in Page

PAGE, AZ (May 9, 2022)

On May 6, 2022 at 10:11pm, an unnamed 9-day-old infant was brought to the emergency room at the Page Hospital and declared deceased shortly thereafter. There was evidence suggesting the child had been severely neglected. The deceased infant was transported to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office in Flagstaff for examination.

The Page Police Department and Kane County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint investigation, which led to the arrest of the infant’s mother, Jessica Seiser, as well as the infant’s caretaker, Nancy Bell. Seiser and Bell were booked into the Coconino County Holding Facility in Page on charges of Child Abuse, a class 2 felony.

The investigation is ongoing. The charges referenced herein are merely accusations and all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

