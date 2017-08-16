Two Arrested for Car Burglaries

Two young people have been arrested in connection to an alleged string of burglaries of vehicles around the city of Page. That’s according to a release form the Page Police department and Chief Frank Balkcom.

In addition to being accused of stealing from vehicles around the city, the two juveniles are facing charges of the illegal consumption of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Physical evidence collected at the scene was instrumental in tying both suspects to multiple vehicle burglaries throughout the city. The couple had allegedly stolen items from various parts of the city with an approximate value of over $4,000 dollars.

The release from the PD says police officers and detectives worked together in bring this case to a successful conclusion; so far. The fact is there may be many more victims. As a result, anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of this crime spree, they are urged to call Detective Cody Miller at 645-4374.

The charges referenced herein are merely accusations and all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.