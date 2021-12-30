TuSimple Tests Driverless Semi in Arizona

Driverless semi trucks may be in our future, according to tech company TuSimple. A semi truck using their technology recently completed an 80-mile route in Arizona. The truck had no humans on board, and no human intervention during the trip. TuSimple, based in San Diego, says this is the first successful fully-autonomous run by a class 8 vehicle on open public roads with no intervention. The run took place earlier this month, starting at a railyard in Tucson and ending at a Phoenix distribution center. The project had approval and supervision from the Arizona Department of Transportation and law enforcement. The semi had a lead vehicle scouting for unexpected obstacles 5 miles ahead of the truck. There was also a trailing vehicle and several unmarked police vehicles a half-mile behind, prepared to intervene if necessary. According to TuSimple, the semi navigated highway lane changes, traffic signals, on-ramps and off-ramps, while, “naturally interacting with other motorists.” TuSimple is hoping to have more of these autonomous trucks ready for use by 2024.