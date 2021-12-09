Turning the Other Cheek

By John Christian Hopkins

Some news stories are just asinine. Like this one from Gloucestershire, England.

A (lonely?) man walks into the emergency room seeking help. The hospital staff immediately calls the bomb squad.

No, it’s not a case of explosive diarrhea. The poor soul had a World War II-era bomb stuck in his butt! If that bomb went off on the frightened man it would have wrecked ‘em!

Fortunately for him the bomb turned out to be a dud – as was the story the man told the doctors. He claimed he “slipped and fell” on the device!

You would have to be pretty cheeky to tell that tale. But, he’s lucky it wasn’t a gerbil, I guess.

The man wished to remain anonymous. Probably to avoid becoming the butt of any jokes.

But, hold on one minute! Could the man’s extraordinary story have a grain of truth in it?

According to England’s health department it spends about $450,000 a year removing bombs from people’s nether regions.

No wonder Brits have a stiff upper lip!

That’s a lot of money being spent on missile downloads. Maybe the English are very clumsy? That could explain why so many Brits need ER attention.

Or maybe we’ve all been misled on the true meaning of tea and crumpets?

Well, we can all learn a lesson from this story. Be careful when you’re out walking – there’s no telling what you might land on!

And thank your lucky stars that you aren’t a bomb-sniffing dog.