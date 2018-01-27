News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Tune In: Sand Devil Radio Today!

January 27
11:14 2018
Page takes on Window Rock!

Hear all the Play-by Play with Matthew Arnett on 98.3 and 1340 The Bandit

PREGAME Saturday at 2:20 pm

Girls tip at 2:30pm

Boys at 4pm

SAND DEVIL STRONG!

 

 

 

